Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Announces Earnings Results

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%.
Prime Meridian Price Performance
Prime Meridian stock remained flat at $28.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. Prime Meridian has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Prime Meridian Company Profile
