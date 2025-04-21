Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Announces Earnings Results

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Prime Meridian Price Performance

Prime Meridian stock remained flat at $28.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. Prime Meridian has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

