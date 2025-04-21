Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 251,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,154. The stock has a market cap of $313.78 million, a P/E ratio of 166.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.90%.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $215,773.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,165.25. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 19,452 shares of company stock valued at $277,332 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 166.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 32.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

