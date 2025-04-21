Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 164419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PONY. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

