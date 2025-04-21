PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $345,648.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,528,097 shares in the company, valued at $188,051,863.06. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PDX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 123,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,408. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1334 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.