Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 366.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $4.50 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Phunware from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Phunware alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PHUN

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. Phunware has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $14.60.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 244.22% and a negative net margin of 867.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,010 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Phunware by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.