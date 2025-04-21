Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $112.76 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $993.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.63.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $32,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,101.38. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

