Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,078,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 65,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 221.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

