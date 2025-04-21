Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Papa Johns International traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 98241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $992.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 73.02%.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

