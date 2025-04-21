Ostrum Asset Management Sells 164 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ostrum Asset Management lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 10,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,084,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $901,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $262.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.62 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $299.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.54 and its 200-day moving average is $239.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

