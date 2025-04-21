Ostrum Asset Management Has $994,000 Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Ostrum Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

