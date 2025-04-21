Ossiam Cuts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,636,000. B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

