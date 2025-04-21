Optivise Advisory Services LLC Sells 155 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYY stock opened at $128.18 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $116.99 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

