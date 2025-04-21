Optivise Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $292.51 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $358.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

