Optivise Advisory Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 95,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 197,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $115,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 186,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $109,121,000 after purchasing an additional 105,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $786.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.10.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $501.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $608.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.00, for a total value of $255,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,950. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $6,300,738.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,154,349.31. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,901 shares of company stock worth $260,806,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

