Optivise Advisory Services LLC Buys 450 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $172.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day moving average of $187.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

