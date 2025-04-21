Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health
Option Care Health Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Option Care Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,235,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Option Care Health
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.