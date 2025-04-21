Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.25. 1,911,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,494. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Option Care Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,235,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.