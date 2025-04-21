Oppenheimer Cuts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $600.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.85.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $446.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $512.95 and its 200-day moving average is $539.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $438.50 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $407.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 15,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

