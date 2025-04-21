OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,574 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $16,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,230,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,102,000 after buying an additional 446,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,099,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 673,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 641,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 59,473 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

