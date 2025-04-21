OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,493 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 491,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $57,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,407,000 after buying an additional 1,382,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,410,000 after purchasing an additional 428,251 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $111.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

