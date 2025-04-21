OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 199,569 Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,569 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGRT. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 369,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

About T. Rowe Price Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

