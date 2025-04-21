OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.51% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $104,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 726.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.