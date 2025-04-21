OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 803,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,397 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,444,000 after buying an additional 3,029,009 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,553,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,156,000 after buying an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,413,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,471 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

