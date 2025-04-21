NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 102000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NV5 Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $979.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 9,916.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

