Novartis (NVS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $110.69 on Monday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $94.72 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22.

Novartis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novartis stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

