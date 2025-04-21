Northern Trust (NTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $88.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $114.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $252,042.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

