Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) shares dropped 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 950,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 639,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$738.69 million, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.89.

In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$41,360.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

