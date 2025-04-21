Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE TEL opened at $129.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average is $146.37.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

