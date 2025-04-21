Norinchukin Bank The Buys 510 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Humana by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after buying an additional 5,264,045 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after buying an additional 1,103,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,658,000 after buying an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,348,000 after acquiring an additional 550,692 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $264.41 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.22. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.