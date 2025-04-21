Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.50. Newsmax shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 406,545 shares changing hands.

Newsmax Trading Down 9.3 %

Newsmax Company Profile

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

