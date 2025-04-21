New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYMTN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.59. 6,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

