Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target (up from $1,250.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,066.24.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $973.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $954.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $894.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

