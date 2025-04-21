Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $973.03 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $954.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $894.38.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.38.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

