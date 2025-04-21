Needham & Company LLC Cuts Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target to $13.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of BTDR stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

