National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.75.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$1.13 on Monday, hitting C$55.81. 89,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$44.23 and a 1 year high of C$79.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.09.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.31, for a total value of C$310,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,789.94. This trade represents a 98.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.08, for a total transaction of C$7,808,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,586. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

