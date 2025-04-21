MML Investors Services LLC Has $38.81 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.22% of Snap-on worth $38,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,291,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 8.1 %

SNA opened at $305.16 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.35.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $358.00 to $349.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.