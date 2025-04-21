Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in March

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,395,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 1,905,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,409.2 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock remained flat at $4.21 during trading on Monday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.