Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in March

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,395,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 1,905,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,409.2 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock remained flat at $4.21 during trading on Monday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
