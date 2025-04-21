Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

