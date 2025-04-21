Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $828,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,965 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Aptiv by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

