MIND Technology (MIND) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MIND Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 1.23% of MIND Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile



MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

