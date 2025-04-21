Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $2.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $13.80.
About Meyer Burger Technology
