Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $2.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

About Meyer Burger Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.