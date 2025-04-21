MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

