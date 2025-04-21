Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Up 25.2% in March

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

Shares of MESA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. 155,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.10.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Air Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 757,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 384.4% during the first quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41,493 shares during the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

