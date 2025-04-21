Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.62, Zacks reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. Medpace updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.260-13.040 EPS.

Medpace Trading Down 2.5 %

MEDP stock traded down $7.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,819. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.52 and a 200-day moving average of $333.25. Medpace has a one year low of $264.72 and a one year high of $459.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

