MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd decreased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip accounts for approximately 7.1% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd owned 0.16% of MakeMyTrip worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 534,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,361 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $103.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

