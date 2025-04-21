Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Up 28.9% – Still a Buy?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) shares rose 28.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 11,227,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,540% from the average daily volume of 425,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 target price on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
