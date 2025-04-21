Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Up 28.9% – Still a Buy?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) shares rose 28.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 11,227,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,540% from the average daily volume of 425,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 target price on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Price Performance

Lumina Gold Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.