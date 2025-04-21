Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of LULU opened at $251.08 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.72.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LULU
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.