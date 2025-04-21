Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $251.08 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.