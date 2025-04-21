Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $456.47 and last traded at $456.21. 294,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,666,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.08.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.24 and its 200 day moving average is $495.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

