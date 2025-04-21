loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Down 17.0% in March

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 488,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,623. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $359.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.38.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.35 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

