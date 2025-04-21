Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $258.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of LFUS opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5,642.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

