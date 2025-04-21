Lithium Stocks To Research – April 20th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the mining, processing, or production of lithium, a key component used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other energy storage solutions. These stocks are often seen as integral to the growth of the clean energy and technology sectors, though they can be subject to volatility due to fluctuating commodity prices and regulatory challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,830,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965,746. The stock has a market cap of $462.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.75.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,336. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.15.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,596. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

